Kamloops RCMP arrest 4 in hotel stabbing

A man sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the Northbridge Hotel in Kamloops

Four people were arrested after a stabbing, on the North Shore in Kamloops Wednesday, left a man with serious injuries.

Kamloops RCMP responded to a call about 3 p.m. after reports of a man being stabbed inside the Northbridge Hotel on Tranquille Road.

The stabbing victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

An eye witnesses told RCMP a vehicle left the scene, which was later located at a residence on Linden Avenue.

Kamloops RCMP took three men and one woman into custody and continue its investigation.

