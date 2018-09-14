Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

  • Sep. 14, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Four people were arrested and loaded firearms were seized late Thursday night in a Valleyview motel after allegedly breaking into a unit and assaulting the resident.

Kamloops RCMP Staff-Sgt. Mat. Van Laer said a 911 call just before midnight sent officers to the unit 17 of the Tournament Inn at 1893 East Trans Canada Hwy. The caller said the door had been broken as the people entered the unit.

Van Laer said officers arrived to fine four people inside the motel room — two men and two women — all of whom tried to leave, but were arrested.

Van Laer said police determined the quartet had broken into the room to wait for the occupant to arrive and, when he did, they allegedly assaulted him.

Mounties also found and seized several loaded guns in the room.

“Considering the firearms that were seized, we’re very thankful to have received this 911 call and to have been able to prevent whatever these people intended to do with them.” Van Laer said, noting all four people arrested remain in custody and are known to police.

Related: Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

Related: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Sept. 14, 2018
Next story
Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Just Posted

Fight invasive species with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

AGM coming up Sept. 25 in Sicamous

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

City considers borrowing half-a-million dollars for airport upgrade

Salmon Arm receives unexpected grant for taxiway at Shuswap Regional Airport

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars to benefit Larch Hills chalet expansion and Shuswap Hospice

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement, in Lavington

The Whippet Club of British Columbia is holding two CKC Lure Field Trails on Sept. 22 and 23.

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Available for Appleand Android mobile devices in App or GooglePlay stores

Most Read