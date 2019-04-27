Kamloops RCMP investigating suspicious, unknown driver asking student to get in vehichle

A student waiting for school bus knew better when asked if they needed a ride to school

A local Kamloops student made the right call after a suspicious request from an unknown driver.

Early April 26, police received reports that the student was approached while waiting for the school bus by a lone man in a black car. The child returned home after the man asked if they needed a ride.

The student then informed the bus driver what happened.

“At this point, we have no reasons to believe that this was a targeted incident” said Staff Sergeant Mat Van Laer, from the Kamloops RCMP. “We are simply glad that both the child and the bus driver did the right thing, and we continue to encourage the public to report anything they find suspicious or unusual.”

READ MORE: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

The driver was described as an older, darker-skinned, clean-shaven male. He was wearing a green toque and a black jacket and was reported heading southbound on Westsyde Road towards Kamloops after the suspicious activity. The black car was reported to have four doors and chrome trim.

READ MORE: That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Contact RCMP at 250-314-1800 with any additional information, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.