Car involved in fatal crash in Kamloops. Image: Kamloops this Week

Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Kamloops RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.

Two people were killed after a truck hit a car at a high rate of speed in the intersection of Battle Street and 1st Avenue.

There was a total four occupants in the car that was travelling along 1st Avenue, two died at the scene, one remains in hospital with critical injuries and the other was injured and released from hospital.

The driver of the truck allegedly fled the scene on foot. The registered owner of the pick-up truck involved was later arrested and then released with no charges at this time.

According to Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay police are looking to speak with a woman, who was not involved in the collision, but was at the scene at the time of the crash.

She is described as:

  • 5-foot-7 in height
  • 140 – 150 pounds
  • Brown hair in a pony tail
  • Dark clothing
  • From the scene she walked away alone northbound on 1st Avenue.

“If this is you, or you know who this person is, please contact the Kamloops RCMP. We are interested in speaking with everyone who was present at the collision before emergency crews arrived. This is a routine step in ensuring that all possible witnesses are spoken to as soon after the event as possible,” said Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

Several businesses and private citizens have come forward to assist the investigation by providing information and various forms of security video. However RCMP would still like to speak with anyone who may have been driving in the area near the crash scene, between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and have a dash-cam video system. The affected areas are:

  • Victoria street (downtown core)
  • 4th Avenue north of Victoria Street
  • Battle Street between 5th Avenue and Lee Road
  • All residential streets around the Guerin Creek area.

The two men killed in Sunday’s collision were Thompson Rivers University international students.

READ MORE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

READ MORE: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected
Next story
‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Just Posted

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Offences took place between December 2018 and September 2019

Salmon Arm veteran’s love for Canada endures

Dean Rownd enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942, assigned to the HMCS Saint John.

Lead not a concern for Salmon Arm water system but could be in older homes

Running tap could be solution, testing available from Kelowna company

Sicamous wildfire mitigation will open recreation opportunities

Project will remove fire fuels from a forested slope just east of the district.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Dr. Gail Anderson specialises on insects that colonize dead bodies

Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Funds support mental health and substance use services in North Okanagan

Independent Living Vernon Society among 29 recipients of provincial grants

Most Read