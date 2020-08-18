Kamloops RCMP negotiate with distraught man inside home

The police incident is unfolding in rural Kamloops

Kamloops TK’emlups Rural RCMP is currently positioned outside of a home on Shuswap Road after a report of a distraught man inside a residence.

Police were called to the home, in the 700 block of Shuswap Road, about 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey several individuals have been able to exit the home safely,

“Officers have established a perimeter around the home as police continue their efforts to make contact, communicate and negotiate with the man,” stated Cpl. O’Donaghey. “he BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with specially trained crisis negotiators, have been called to the scene to assist.”

RCMP is asking the general public to avoid the area until such time the situation is resolved.

RCMP