. (Black Press - file photo)

Kamloops RCMP negotiate with distraught man inside home

The police incident is unfolding in rural Kamloops

Kamloops TK’emlups Rural RCMP is currently positioned outside of a home on Shuswap Road after a report of a distraught man inside a residence.

Police were called to the home, in the 700 block of Shuswap Road, about 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey several individuals have been able to exit the home safely,

“Officers have established a perimeter around the home as police continue their efforts to make contact, communicate and negotiate with the man,” stated Cpl. O’Donaghey. “he BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team along with specially trained crisis negotiators, have been called to the scene to assist.”

RCMP is asking the general public to avoid the area until such time the situation is resolved.

READ MORE: Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation
Next story
Parliament prorogued, confidence coming on throne speech, says Trudeau

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire between Salmon Arm-Sicamous suspected human caused

Blaze near Craigellachie now 15 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

Ebus expands service to Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Alberta-based transportation company’s departures up to seven days a week

Letter: Human activity around Shuswap Lake cause of increasing algae blooms

Reader would like to see action taken before blooms toxic to residents

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Fire burning in hills above Skaha Lake in Penticton

The blaze is being reported above Heritage Hills near Eastside Road

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

Kamloops RCMP negotiate with distraught man inside home

The police incident is unfolding in rural Kamloops

Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

The project will soon allow residents and tourists driving electric cars to plug in at over twenty charging stations across town

Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead

U.K. backpacker Charles Horvath-Allan went missing May 26, 1989

Most Read