(RCMP photo)

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Okanagan woman

Aislynn Hanson is from Central OK; may be heading east from Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate missing person Aislynn Hanson.

Hanson, 23, is from the Central Okanagan area but is known to frequent Kamloops, said Staff Sgt. Kelly Butler in a release Saturday, April 29.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, 139 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hanson was last heard from in Kamloops on April 20, and at that time mentioned she was seeking transportation east. She is known to use public transportation and hitchhike, said RCMP.

Police ask anyone with information or a sighting to contact their local police department.

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
