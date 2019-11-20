Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

  • Nov. 20, 2019 4:09 p.m.
  • News

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle the allegedly struck a 13-year-old boy crossing the street in Kamloops.

The incident took place about 2 p.m. Nov. 19 while the teen was crossing Seymour Street in the crosswalk at 8th Avenue.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie vehicle did not stop after the collision and proceeded down Seymour Street, away from the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a black, newer-model Buick Encore. It may or may not have damage to the front left quarter panel.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle or who the driver might be, please contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Penticton makes Maclean’s list of most dangerous Canadian cities again

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

Just Posted

Salmon Arm chosen for suicide prevention study

City stood out for efforts already being undertaken in the community

New trail bridge near Salmon Arm unsuitable for horses

Finishing touches will be put on trail running parallel to Salmon River Road in the spring

AIM Roads Inc. helps improve access to Malakwa Community Park

Project was a team effort with AIM and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Accused completes sentence, states he’s ready to do good things

Santa Claus escape room planned for Pritchard Hall

Players must find their way out of three puzzle-filled rooms

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

Coming soon: Dark comedy The Art of Self-Defense to hit theSalmar Classic

Cimemaphile by Joanne Sargent

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

Most Read