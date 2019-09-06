Stop of Interest signs are located across the province, showcasing people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history. (B.C. government photo/Flickr)

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

When tourists explore Kamloops they’ll now see a new provincial sign outside what once was the local residential school.

The transportation ministry unveiled the latest Stop of Interest sign, along with the Tkemlups te Secwepemc First Nation, on Friday.

READ MORE: Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

The signs, first launched in 1958, have been placed in 19 locations across the province since the government made a callout for nominations in 2016. The signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history.

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is no exception. Established in 1893 until it was closed in 1977, thousands of Secwepemc children between the ages of four and 15 were forcibly taken from their families and prohibited from practicing their language, culture and traditions and many faced abuse.

“This was a dark time in our province’s history,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a news release. “Although markers like these can be painful reminders of historical wrongs, they also provide an opportunity to recognize past mistakes and educate future generations.

“It is important that we acknowledge the existence of the Kamloops Indian Residential School and the tragic impact it has had, and continues to have, on the Secwepémc people.”

Chief Rosanna Casimir said the sign honours those still impacted by the residential schools, including survivors and their families.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family
Next story
It’s complicated: Zimbabweans see Robert Mugabe’s legacy as mixed

Just Posted

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School in need of food-savvy volunteers

The Kindie Buddies program needs more volunteers to educate students about food

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Cash for fake gold? Two Okanagan residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Most Read