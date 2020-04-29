Kamloops residents help police tackle machete-wielding theft suspect

A 46-year-old man from Kamloops in custody after items were stolen from a vehicle

A machete-wielding theft suspect who allegedly stole items from a vehicle was detained for a time in a group citizen’s arrest before being tracked down by police.

Now Mounties have a 46-year-old suspect from Kamloops in custody.

On Tuesday morning, an RCMP officer responded to a reported theft along Lorne Street downtown, where a vehicle had been broken into by having a window smashed. Items inside, including a laptop and a purse, were stolen.

Surveillance video captured a male suspect, riding a BMX bike, in the act, according to police.

At about noon on Tuesday, the owner of the vehicle burglarized was with friends were in the 700-block of St. Paul Street when she spotted a man riding a BMX bike who matched the suspect from the video.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a friend of the vehicle owner tried to stop the bike when the suspect apparently pulled out a machete. Shelkie said the friend managed to pull the suspect off his bike, while another person in the group secured the machete.

The suspect, however, was able to get back on his bike and was trying to ride away when police arrived.

“A few blocks away, the suspect got off of his bike and attempted to run from the police, but was quickly apprehended,” Shelkie said, noting he was carrying the stolen items from the vehicle.

“We don’t recommend that citizens try to apprehend a suspect,” Shelkie said. “ Luckily, no one was injured and the officers were able to take the suspect into custody.”

Charges are pending.

