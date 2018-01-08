Kamloops robbery suspect sought

RCMP members responded Jan 7 at 8: 19 p.m., to a 911 call of a robbery

Mounties are in search of a man who allegedly robbed a Kamloops area business Sunday night.

RCMP members responded Jan 7 at 8: 19 p.m., to a 911 call of a robbery from a business located at 253 Tranquille Rd.

A white man of medium build, dressed in dark clothing, wearing a black ski mask allegedly produced a black semi automatic pistol and demanded money from the cash register, said Staff Sgt. Edward Preto, in a press release.

The employee at the location complied and the suspect departed the location on foot, stealing an undisclosed sum of money.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250 828 3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8277.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.