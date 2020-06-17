Kamloops school counsellor suspended over inappropriate text conversations with parent

Ladd Louis Maloski admitted his actions during the 2018-2019 school year

  • Jun. 17, 2020 4:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops-Thompson school district counsellor who sent inappropriate text messages to parents has been handed a one-day suspension from the commissioner for teacher regulation and demoted to the position of substitute teacher.

In a consent resolution agreement published Tuesday, Ladd Louis Maloski admitted his actions during the 2018-2019 school year constituted professional misconduct.

On more than one occasion, Maloski “responded with suggestive and inappropriate messages” to a parent regarding a student’s school schedule, causing the parents to feel uncomfortable, according to the report.

The incident led to School District 73 officials telling Maloski in September of 2018 the texts were inappropriate, directing him to stop and instead communicate with parents via email.

Maloski said he’d stop texting the parents but, in June 2019, he sent inappropriate text messages to another parent who had contacted him about their child’s course schedule.

SD73 subsequently suspended Maloski for 18 days without pay the following school year on Oct. 9, 2019.

He was also removed from his school counsellor position, placed on the district’s substitute teacher call list and barred from being considered for counsellor positions within the district for two years, and not until he’s completed a counselling ethics course.

SD73 filed a report two days later with the commissioner for teacher regulation, which handed down the additional punishment at the end of May.

Factoring in to the decision was SD73’s previous disciplinary measures and that Maloski’s comments to parents “left the impression that his services to the students were dependent on the parents’ response to his comments,” the report stated.

