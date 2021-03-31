Dave Eagles/KTW

Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

  • Mar. 31, 2021 3:17 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops RCMP locked down all schools on the North Shore, Wednesday afternoon after a threat was directed at NorKam secondary.

Armed Mounties can be seen at many schools, including NorKam secondary, Kamloops Christian and Brock middle.

A parent of a student at Brock told KTW their child informed them there are a lockdown or hold and secure situation at the school and that the student did not know what was occurring.

“Kamloops RCMP and the local school district are asking parents and members of the public to please avoid the area near and surrounding Norkam secondary school,” Const. Evelyn said. “Parents are asked to please wait until the lockdown is clear before picking up their students. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. More details will be released as they become available.”

School District 72 superintendent Terry Sullivan issued a statement that all the schools on the North Shore have a lockdown as a result of the threat.

“We’re doing this as a precautionary measure. So we’re asking parents not to pick up their children until the lockdown is over,” said Sullivan. All students and staff are safe.”

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children.

As of 2:45 p.m., the police presence appeared to be concentrated in the NorKam/McArthur Island area, with officers stationed at various access points, including 12th Street, 11th Street, Cottonwood Avenue and the ring road on McArthur Island .

An RCMP plane can be seen flying over the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque
Next story
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Rudi Ingenhorst listens to the lengthy series of pre-recorded messages one must navigate when booking a COVID-19 vaccination through Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents frustrated in efforts to book COVID-19 vaccination

Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

School District 83 has placed a rush order for 6,000 face masks in response to a health order that mandates their wearing at school for students in Grades 4 to 12. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

New provincial health order mandates mask wearing for students in Grades 4 to 12

The Adams River Salmon Society members are excited with progress on their new trailer which will allow the society to take salmon conservation education on the road. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society plans to take education on the road

A CSRD grant is helping construct a trailer which the salmon society will use for touring schools

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Dave Eagles/KTW
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning local businesses that con artists have been using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers into returning extra currency Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (KMR Photography/Flickr)
Vernon businesses warned of con artists using deceptive fraud tactics

Police have received several reports of people using sleight-of-hand tactics to confuse cashiers

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the latest COVID-19 restrictions. However, other restaurants in the community are offering takeout, delivery and patio dining options. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and patio service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

Most Read