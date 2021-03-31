Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops RCMP locked down all schools on the North Shore, Wednesday afternoon after a threat was directed at NorKam secondary.

Armed Mounties can be seen at many schools, including NorKam secondary, Kamloops Christian and Brock middle.

A parent of a student at Brock told KTW their child informed them there are a lockdown or hold and secure situation at the school and that the student did not know what was occurring.

“Kamloops RCMP and the local school district are asking parents and members of the public to please avoid the area near and surrounding Norkam secondary school,” Const. Evelyn said. “Parents are asked to please wait until the lockdown is clear before picking up their students. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. More details will be released as they become available.”

School District 72 superintendent Terry Sullivan issued a statement that all the schools on the North Shore have a lockdown as a result of the threat.

“We’re doing this as a precautionary measure. So we’re asking parents not to pick up their children until the lockdown is over,” said Sullivan. All students and staff are safe.”

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children.

As of 2:45 p.m., the police presence appeared to be concentrated in the NorKam/McArthur Island area, with officers stationed at various access points, including 12th Street, 11th Street, Cottonwood Avenue and the ring road on McArthur Island .

An RCMP plane can be seen flying over the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops