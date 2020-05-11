Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 8 in the North Thompson River

  • May. 11, 2020 3:07 p.m.
  • News

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a near-drowning incident involving a teenaged girl on Friday in the North Thompson River at Heffley Creek.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Station Road and Zirnhelt Road at about 7:45 p.m. on May 8 for a report of a girl who drowned. The girl, 15, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after paramedics performed CPR at the scene.

“Police spoke with some witnesses who remained at the scene and learned that the youth walked out into the river, when she suddenly collapsed,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said in a news release on Monday.

According to Fesenko, the girl was pulled from the water by people she was with.

“Early indicators suggest that alcohol may have been involved,” he said.

Fesenko said the girl’s condition improved over the weekend, but she continues to recover.

Fesenko’s press release was issued on Monday morning. KTW asked Kamloops RCMP on Saturday morning for information about the incident and was told no release would be issued due to privacy concerns.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police at 250-828-3000.

