Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Thefts reported to have occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14

Paddleboards and kayaks were reported stolen from tenants of a Mara Lake resort.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said three separate tenants reported thefts that occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14. In total, two paddleboards and two kayaks were reported stolen. The two paddleboards were described as inflatable Jimmy Styx drifter boards. One of the kayaks is a blue Azul Odyssey, the other a two-person yellow Pelican.

“There were no witnesses to the thefts and all of the stolen watercraft had been left outside and unlocked when they were stolen,” said McNeil.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Sicamous RCMP arrest Lake Country man following truck break-in

Read more: Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Firetrucks off of Alexander Street, faulty air conditioning unit to blame
Next story
Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival exceeds expectations

Artists, attendees and organizers praise effort behind successful event

Founder of Salmon Arm’s sister city exchange helps welcome Inashiki visitors

Twenty three Japanese guests visit city for a week, Salmon Arm to return in March

New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

Event organizers invite community to be part of the growth

Sunday transit service getting closer to reality for Salmon Arm

BC Transit spokesperson says Sunday service, later hours dependent on provincial approval

CSRD approves grant application for electric vehicle

South Shuswap Transportation Society receives a lift from regional district

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Seasoned Shuswap dancer to provide instruction

Arts Council for the South Shuswap welcomes Brooke Richardson

Black bear kills donkey in Revelstoke, put down by RCMP

Conservation Officer says once they attack livestock they are a danger to the public

Shuswap SPCA seeks funds to treat dog that may lose an eye

Two surgeries for severe eye infection unsuccessful, removal a consideration

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Most Read