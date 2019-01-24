Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Kelly Ellard and her father, Lawrence, leave the Vancouver courthouse, March 30, 2000. (Canadian Press)

The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for Kelly Ellard, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997.

Ellard, who now goes by Kerry Marie Sim, received day parole in November 2017 and the board has extended it in six-month increments on several occasions.

‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society

In the latest decision, dated Jan. 8, the board says the 36-year-old has continued to make “positive progress” in the community and has complied with her conditions.

Ellard became pregnant in 2016 during a conjugal visit with her boyfriend and the board says her young child continues to be a “strong motivator” for her to improve her life.

It also says she works part time in sales and marketing and staff at the halfway house where she lives say she has good relationships with workers and residents.

But the board warns it’s concerned about her common-law spouse’s recent suspension while he was on parole, and says the relationship must be “carefully monitored” in future.

Ellard was convicted in 2005 after three trials and received a life sentence.

A court heard Ellard, then 15, and several other teens swarmed and beat Virk before Ellard and a teenage boy held her head underwater until she drowned.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal
Next story
This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

Just Posted

Column: 35th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet a success

Trail Tales/Marcia Beckner

Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

Expansion will help ease pressure on over-capacity Shuswap Middle School.

Soccer takes students raised in Salmon Arm to Kenya

Community can learn more about and support the girls’ project at Indiegogo, Project Akonjo

City defers grant application on foreshore trail expansion

Salmon Arm in discussions with neighbouring First Nations bands on proposed West Bay Trail

Sagmoen awaits trials in Vernon

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts next on Feb. 11

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

UBCO warns of man suspected of hassling women on campus

The university has released an image of the man

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Chiefs chill Heat in weekend action

Chase team follows up loss to Kelowna with win over Sicamous Eagles

Most Read