An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world’s largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to the front lines

A Kelowna-based avionics company has shifted its production to PPE amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM) has completed its first 2,000 protective face shields to be distributed to Canadian healthcare workers, hospitals and medical professionals.

Although the aerospace industry has been deemed essential and global sales remain strong for the local manufacturer, AEM CEO Brian Wall identified available capacity in their 32,000 sq. ft. facility.

“When the news of the COVID-19 Pandemic initially broke, we immediately started discussions with local health authorities, as well as provincial and federal government representatives to offer support in any way we could,” said Wall, “we knew we had the equipment and expertise to manufacture various components of PPE and life-support equipment, so when presented with the opportunity to produce these urgently-needed shields, we got to work right away.”

AEM can manufacture approximately 1,500 masks a day, which are then assembled at another Kelowna facility then distributed across Canada, prioritizing provincial demand within B.C.

The company could also be a resource for producing ventilators.

“We have made ourselves available and stand at-the-ready to participate with the production of ventilators should there be a need to support the two government-approved organizations currently working jointly in this undertaking.”

