Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)

Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers should continue to monitor flights on the YLW website

Travelers coming in and out of Kelowna International Airport may be affected by the winter storm that rolled in Friday morning.

As of 9:55 a.m., one departure flight has been canceled and one has been delayed due to the impact of the snow and icy conditions. Meanwhile, one arriving flight has been canceled and two have been delayed.

Between 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected today.

Travelers in and out of YLW can check delays at ylw.kelowna.ca.

READ MORE: Mutli-vehicle incident closes Coquihalla Highway in both directions

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

AirportSevere weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Power out across much of the Shuswap
Next story
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Just Posted

City workers Mike Jamieson and Jamie Greencorn perform the wintery ritual of putting up road closed signs on 10th Avenue SE (also known as Shoemaker Hill) on the morning of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed by snow, might still reopen

City staff say steep, winding portion of 10th Avenue SE could see a few more weeks of use

Retired Sicamous United Church minister and author Juanita Austin will be signing her new book, Cup of Wine and a Piece of Bread, at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Nov. 7. (Contributed)
Retired Shuswap United Church minister shares songs, stories of healing and hope

Juanita Austin to hold signing of her new book on Nov. 7 in Salmon Arm

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon’s spawning season. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Fishing guide believes ban could be replaced with education to protect spawning beds

Snowfall in the Okanagan shatters records. (Contributed)
Snowfall in Okanagan breaks records dated back to 1899

Penticton has received over 10 cm today, surpassing the 8 cm record set in 1957

The power is out across many of the Shuswap’s rural communities following the season’s first snow on Oct. 23. (BC Hydro image)
Power out across much of the Shuswap

The outage follows the first snowfall of the season to reach the valley bottoms

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO)
Police watchdog clears Kelowna RCMP in connection to man’s death

The man died following a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 in June

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Collisions, icy conditions shut down Highway 33 at Idabel Lake

The Kelowna RCMP are urging drivers to stay away from the area

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No-confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

A power outage in West Kelowna has affected over 3,000 customers. (BC Hydro)
Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Large outages in Kelowna, West Kelowna which started just after 11 a.m.

Most Read