(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna airport loses international status

YLW must reapply for ‘international’ designation before June 30

Despite Kelowna’s airport not making it onto a list of approved international airports in Canada, senior staff are certain it soon will be.

In January, Transport Canada announced a list of designated ‘International’ airports in Canada. Among the 13 airports are Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax, but a handful were excluded including Victoria, Kelowna, Regina, and others.

Known locally as the Kelowna International Airport, it will now have until June 30, 2021, to prove to Transport Canada they are fit to be designated as such.

If not, flights to and from international destinations may be diverted to other centres.

Senior Manager of Airport Operations at Kelowna International Airport, Phillip Elchitz, is certain Kelowna’s name will soon be added back onto the list.

To receive the ‘Intl.’ designation, airports must prove they meet the minimum requirements to service international flights, including the presence of the Canada Border Services Agency, immigration services, protection of the approach, and a few others.

Transport Canada has done this in an effort to align itself with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) definitions of an International airport. When airports align with ICAO regulations, the ‘Intl.’ designation appears in the flight publication.

While this allows for international arrivals and departures, it also makes it easier for international flight companies to choose where they might expand in the future.

“Some international charter and commercial operators will look for the international designation when they make their plans and route decisions, whether to operate in and out of a Canadian airport,” said Elchitz.

“And because Transport Canada hasn’t been aligned with ICAO, these charter and international operators have had to do more research into the airport to make sure it met the minimum requirements.”

Elchitz assured the public that there are “zero risks” of them re-obtaining their international status before the June 30 deadline.

“We currently meet all of the requirements, so there are zero risks of not being able to operate internationally, once the COVID-19 restrictions are eventually lifted.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportKelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha
Next story
Mounties enforced racist policies, RCMP commissioner says

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Daybreak Rotary Club is preparing for the return of its Lobster Festival fundraising event on May 29. (File photo)
Rotarians preparing for return of Salmon Arm Lobster Festival

Daybreak Club will be making meals to take home, running online auctions

Blind Bay’s Kim O’Reilly and son Brandon O’Reilly, who donated one of his kidney’s to his mother in 2001, are both supporters of organ donation registration. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Blind Bay resident received a kidney from her son in 2001, and a pancreas in 2008

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary

Residents staying at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter get vaccinated

Lindsay Wong will be leaving her position as manager with Downtown Salmon Arm as of March 31, 2021 and Jennifer Broadwell, who has worked with the DSA since 2017, will be taking over. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm will be moving on to cidery pursuits

Position to be filled by organization’s events and membership coordinator

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A defibrillator was stolen from outside the Oyama General Store in Lake Country Saturday, March 13. (Facebook photo)
Fundraiser covers cost of stolen Okanagan medical device

After a successful GoFundMe campaign, Oyama General Store has enough funds to replace stolen defibrillator

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May 2020, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. Now, the pub has been sold to new owners. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Downtown Kelowna staple, Doc Willoughby’s, sold

Kyle and Carolyn Nixon, owners of BNA and Skinny Duke’s, will take over the iconic pub in May

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

The City of Armstrong is taking steps to add clarity and definitions to its dog control bylaw. (File photo)
Okanagan city unleashing revamped dog control bylaw

Changes to Armstrong bylaw will add and clarify definitions around ‘dangerous and aggressive’ dogs

Most Read