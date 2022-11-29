Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna airport memories could win you a free trip with Flair

The contest is open to all Kelowna residents

  • Nov. 29, 2022 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna International Airport wants to help you make more memories by sharing your old ones at the airport.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, YLW is offering 100 per cent off base fare with Flair Airlines for the winners.

All you have to do is share your favourite YLW memory to ylw75@kelowna.ca before Dec. 11.

The contest is open to all Kelowna residents.

Submissions can be in the form of a story or a photo.

There will be 75 winners, allowing for themself and a companion to travel with Flair.

Find more details about the contest on the airport’s website.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna seeks to steer youth away from ‘gang life’

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportcontestFlair AirlinesKelowna

Previous story
VIDEO: After making history, Canadian star Alphonso Davies opens up at World Cup
Next story
Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Just Posted

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

Salty Dog Enduro competitor Cory Wallace, riding for Kona Canada, rounds a bend followed by Gareth Williams of team Broskis at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wallace was the overall winner of the six-hour riding event, putting in 10 laps with a time of 6:17:47.9. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2023 Salty Dog, Shuswap and Backyard Ultras set to go in Salmon Arm in consecutive months

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson recently announced B.C.’s budget forecast showed a surplus of $5.7 billion – exceeding the $706 million forecast from last September. Much of the added surplus comes from higher personal and corporate income tax revenues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Viewpoint: B.C. residents feeling too taxed to celebrate surplus

No invasive mussels detected in Columbia Shuswap water. (CSISS)
No invasive mussels in Columbia Shuswap water: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society