Kelowna brewery temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. plans to reopen on Wednesday after staff are tested for the virus.

As a precaution after several of their staff members visited establishments where they might’ve been exposed to COVID-19, Rustic Reel Brewing Co. has temporarily shut their doors and all employees are being tested for the virus. (Rustic Reel Brewing Co./Facebook)

A Kelowna brewery has decided to temporarily shut down over concerns some of their staff may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a July 18 post to their Facebook page, the brewery located on Vaughn Avenue stated they would be closed until Wednesday, awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests which all their staff would be taking. According to the post, the reason for the concern is multiple staff members visiting establishments that later reported confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Thank you so much for your understanding. It’s heartbreaking to make this decision on a gorgeous sunny day. We can’t wait to reopen for you,” the post reads.

Another Kelowna watering hole, the Train Station Pub, posted an announcement that they would be temporarily reducing their business hours to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week in response to the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Kelowna.

Exposure to individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus has been tied to Kelowna’s World Gym location as well as the Poplar Grove Winery in Naramata. A number of cases have also been linked to private parties at two Kelowna hotels on the Canada Day weekend. Six employees at Kelowna General Hospital have also recently tested positive for the virus.



