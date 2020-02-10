A passenger reported a Kelowna Regional Transit bus driver to RCMP on Feb. 9. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

A Kelowna bus driver who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel has had his licence temporarily suspended.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 9, a transit passenger called the Kelowna RCMP and reported the bus was being driven erratically and they had concerns about the driver.

Officers found the bus and performed a traffic stop.

During that interaction, the bus driver exhibited several signs of impairment and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This passenger is commended for noticing an issue and reporting it immediately.”

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

READ MORE: Snowmobiler rescued after spending night in Graystokes Provincial Park

READ MORE: RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Just Posted

Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Vehicle passenger and semi driver uninjured in Feb. 7 accident in Tappen

Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

A free screening of Era of Megafires will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to… Continue reading

Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to town next month

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Letter: Province must end RCMP arrests, respect rights of B.C.’s Indigenous people

Writer appalled by police raids of First Nations defending their right to oppose pipeline

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

RCMP investigating alleged road rage incident in Oliver

Suspect described as mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, dark hair in dark pickup truck.

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents diamond jubilee concert

Event on Feb. 8 a side-by-side concert with Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Sicamous Eagles gain ground on Kamloops Storm in race for playoff spot

Another matchup with rival Kamloops squad scheduled for Feb. 14.

Most Read