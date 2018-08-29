Kelowna bus stop destroyed by vehicle

A bus stop was smashed by a vehicle in the Glenmore Road area

A vehicle destroyed a bus stop yesterday near the intersection of Glenmore and Yates Roads, which is the second time a bus stop has been hit by a vehicle in the Glenmore area in the past two years.

“In terms of placement, these are pretty traditional bus stops,” said Mike Kittmer, transit service coordinator with the city.

A bus stop was also hit in 2016, in the southbound lane of Glenmore Road and Ballou Road, he said.

He compared the bus stops to one on Enterprise Way before Spall Road but noted the stop was sitting on a curve in the road, so the transit shelter is moving behind a bus pullout, Kittmer said.

RELATED: West Kelowna woman loses bumper to bus stop

“In the cases with the roads like Glenmore where you’ve got a straight, good sight line and a transit route that runs north and south, it’s pretty standard to place the bus stops where you see them,” he said.

He said to change a bus stop, a few factors have to be taken into consideration.

“But it’s really based on best practices, the characteristics of the road itself and the transportation engineer’s judgement,” he said.

Kittmer said a police report has yet to be presented to the city, but “because of the characteristics of this stop… I suspect this was just operator error or an accident of some sort.”

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.