Kelowna Cafe delivers over 800 free lattes and donuts to frontline workers

Third Space Cafe is a social-profit cafe that pours proceeds into the community and Third Space Life Charity

A Kelowna Cafe has been giving back to the community while showing their appreciation for frontline workers during COVID-19.

Social-profit cafe, Third Space Cafe, gave free beverages and donuts to hospital workers, local essential services and community members by engaging their social media following. The cafe donated proceeds from donuts sold to local charities, including over $1,000 worth of food to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

With businesses slowly returning to somewhat normal operations this week, Third Space Cafe looks back on what has been one of its busiest seasons since opening, despite the challenges of a global pandemic.

“From the beginning our cafe’s mandate has always been to be a place of refuge for our community – a place where you can go when you need a break from home and work; a place to feel like you’re not alone – a ‘third’ space,” said Operations Manager, Lonni Van Diest.

“We didn’t want to change that goal just because everyone was in isolation, so we were determined to figure out a way to safely innovate and create that community despite having a skeleton crew and many limitations.”

While Third Space Cafe has limited its services to curb-side pickup and takeaway, the cafe launched an online store overnight and took to social media to announce daily giveaways to Hospital Staff, Long Term Health Aids, Child Care Workers, Grocery Store Employees, First Responders and other Healthcare Workers.

“Third Space is a cafe that was created around the idea of people connecting and coming together for the common good,” said Mikro Creative Marketing Director, Greg Sebell. “

“We had to figure out a way to make that magic happen online instead. We ran contests daily and gave away donuts and drinks. We challenged followers to tag friends they wished they could share a donut with, or tell us about their favourite essential businesses in the community – then we’d surprise those nominated businesses with free coffee and donuts. It was so fun to watch the community really team together online and help us give back.”

Third Space Cafe will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

To place an order, visit ThirdSpaceCafe.online, or text (250) 470-7188.

