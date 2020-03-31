Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

A Kelowna cafe is helping to spread love and caffeine to KGH hospital workers and on-duty first responders all week.
Third Space Cafe in the city’s Landmark district is offering free drip coffee and espresso-based drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19.
Workers can text
“We want to help maintain some normalcy and continue to be a place of hope in spite of this pandemic,” said the shop’s manager Lonni Van Diest. “That was why our cafe was founded in the beginning, and even though we can’t offer a physical space for people, we are doing our best to responsibly help our community get through this together.”
You are our real-life superheroes every day, but especially these past couple weeks. We want to support you any way we can. Free lattes, cappuccinos, americanos and drip coffee on the house all week for on-duty first responders and hospital workers. Just text your order to 250-470-7188 for curb-side pickup. ❤️ ☕️ #LandmarkLove
The cafe is also offering 25 per cent off curbside pickup to the community through their new online store at www.ThirdSpaceCafe.online by using the discount code ‘LandmarkLove’ upon checkout. The online shop includes all coffees, teas and espresso-based drinks, along with breakfast, lunch and snack items. Retail coffee is also available and can be ground upon request.
Curbside pickup is currently available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
