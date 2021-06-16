The Okanagan Forest Task Force uses a Ford F350 pick-up truck to gather back country garbage. (Okanagan Forest Task Force/Contributed)

The Okanagan Forest Task Force uses a Ford F350 pick-up truck to gather back country garbage. (Okanagan Forest Task Force/Contributed)

Kelowna Canadian Tire steps in to support Okanagan Forest Task Force

The volunteer group has removed over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date

Kelowna’s Canadian Tire is helping to keep the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) patrolling the backcountry.

OFTF founder Kane Blake is giving a big thanks to the Kelowna Canadian Tire after service manager Todd Jones expressed interest in joining forces to help ensure the safety of Blake and the other OFTF members while they are out patrolling our forests.

Jones said he sees the importance of what the group is doing, and with Canadian Tire being such a big provider for outdoor essentials, they wanted to help out in any way possible.

The OFTF vehicle received all new brakes, shocks, tires and an alignment. “Without all this help from the community, we weren’t sure when or how we would get back out patrolling,” said Blake.

The group and volunteers from around the Okanagan have been out in full force this past week doing multiple clean-ups and have removed over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating woman’s suspicious death

READ MORE: Big White’s big clean-up: Large turnout for post-melt mountain tidy

signature

Previous story
Volunteers sought in search for Caitlin Potts
Next story
Donations help with repairs of Summerland steam railway

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Thompson-Okanagan ready to welcome back tourists

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association expects this summer to be a busy one

Jane and Dennis Aubertin, Nicole Bell’s mother and step-father, stand with Jody Leon, founder of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Drone Search Team, with a poster of four women missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap – Ashley Simpson, Caitlin Potts, Nicole Bell and Deanna Wertz. (Facebook photo)
Volunteers sought in search for Caitlin Potts

Missing Enderby woman last seen in 2016

Spread out on the staircase of the Kelowna courthouse on June 10, 2021, were several signs with messages calling for justice against Curtis Sagmoen and an end to violence. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News file)
Sagmoen cop assault trial set for 2022

Pre-trial conference set to start process Jan. 26, 2022

Rosy Mounce was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Rosy Mounce

Program recognizes the region’s young community leaders.

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says re-opening B.C.’s border to the U.S. ‘is not in our best interest’ right now. (B.C. Government photo) Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (B.C. Government photo)
B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four deaths

Vaccination of young people rising quickly, near 75 per cent

The suspect reportedly assaulted a security guard and robbed him. The incident happened at a Kelowna hotel. (Contributed)
Security guard robbed, assaulted at Kelowna hotel

The incident happened on June 5

A structure is burning on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)
BREAKING: House on fire in North Okanagan

Amstrong blaze causing lots of smoke

A concept rendering showing a map of the proposed spa resort. (Contributed)
Ambitious spa resort proposed for West Kelowna hilltop

The Shannon View Drive hilltop was originally slated for a residential project

Employees at Playtime Casino wait outside while firefighters inspect the building after a small storage room fire on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News).
Small fire at Kelowna’s Playtime Casino as staff preps to re-open

Fire ignited in the storage room, but the staff were able to put it out

A fire deliberately set in a washroom facility in Vernon’s transit terminal could cost the city around $25,000 to repair. (City of Vernon)
Vandalism forces Vernon to close public washrooms early

Despite changes made by city, vandalism on the rise at transit loop loos

Fire trucks parked near the McEachern Tobacco Barn on Wednesday, June 16.(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Fire at heritage tobacco barn in Kelowna doused by residents

McEachern Tobacco Barn is on the city’s heritage register

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

Most Read