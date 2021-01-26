A Kelowna cannabis manufacturer has acquired another cannabis-based firm. (Black Press Media File)

A Kelowna cannabis manufacturer has acquired another cannabis-based firm. (Black Press Media File)

Kelowna cannabis company acquires edibles manufacturer for $24.9 million

The Valens Company has acquired LYF Food Technologies

A Kelowna cannabis company has acquired another local manufacturer for $24.9 million.

On Monday, Jan. 25, The Valens Company announced it has bought LYF Food Technologies, an edibles manufacturer with expertise in novel product creation and infusion technologies.

Besides the initial $24.9 million, Valens stands to receive an additional $17.5 million after certain industry milestones are achieved, such as the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA).

LYF has experience in producing food products and working with major grocery chains, health and wellness retailers and pharmacies.

The acquisition will significantly expand Valens’ edibles footprint and increase its ability to participate in a fast-growing product category.

Valens CEO Tyler Robson said LYF has set the standard for high-quality edibles in the Canadian cannabis market.

“LYF stood out for its product innovation and marketing teams, as well as its broad range of edible products which will introduce new formats to Canadian consumers that are typically only available in more mature markets,” he said in a statement.

LYF founders Paolo Pero and Matthew Amado added they are excited to join the Valens team.

“As a fellow Kelowna-based company, Valens’ vision for global growth resonated with the team and ultimately led us to recognize the significant value in combining what we have each uniquely created to bring a new level of manufacturing excellence to Canada and beyond.”

READ: ‘Roadmap out of COVID-19’: Innovate BC’s program helping businesses recover

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon car impounded after going 113km/hr in a 50km/hr zone
Next story
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Just Posted

Staff at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum and community partners are preparing several interactive contests to help celebrate the 25th annual Heritage Week, Feb. 15 to 21. (Contributed)
Public to play interactive role in Salmon Arm Heritage Week celebration

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum silent auction to kick off events on Feb. 15

A large portion of Anglemont is without running water due to a water main break on Jan. 26. (CSRD Image) A large part of Anglemont in the North Shuswap is without water due to a water line break on Jan. 26. (Black Press File Photo)
Broken water main leaves Shuswap community without running water

The water line has left Anglemont residents either without water or with low pressure.

(Pixabay)
‘Roadmap out of COVID-19’: Innovate BC’s program helping businesses recover

CEO Raghwa Gopal said the tech sector is here to help brick and mortar businesses

A team of Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus staff and students, led by local artist Desiree Roy, helped create a work of art that will be used to transform a BC Hydro utility box. (File image)
Boring Salmon Arm utility box eyed for art project

Salmon Arm Secondary students part of project that recognizes Secwepemc territory

Brent and Craig Lebeau of Lebeau Brothers Logging star in Mud Mountain Haulers on Discovery Canada. (Photo submitted)
Mud Mountain Haulers shine light on forest industry

New TV show, featuring Lebeau Brothers Logging and shot in the Cariboo, premieres tonight.

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19:

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

Single-person and single-parent households often have limited options when it comes to housing

A second employee at Penticton’s Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, both employees last worked Jan. 21, 2020. (Google Maps)
Second Penticton Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Both employees last worked Jan. 21

Penticton fire crews quickly put out a small blaze at a home on Duncan Ave. E Monday night. (Mike Biden photo)
South Okanagan house fire sends one to hospital

The fire at the Duncan Place home was cooking related

A Kelowna cannabis manufacturer has acquired another cannabis-based firm. (Black Press Media File)
Kelowna cannabis company acquires edibles manufacturer for $24.9 million

The Valens Company has acquired LYF Food Technologies

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

Most Read