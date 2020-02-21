On March 12, find a career that you love at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna career fair offers new opportunities

Don’t miss the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna, March 12.

There was never a better time to start anew.

Whether you’re looking to switch careers or simply take on something new, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna can help you take that next step.

On March 12, come explore and introduce yourself to the more than 50 organizations seeking new students or enthusiastic employees.

“We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” said event coordinator Jennifer Woods.

For years Black Press has been spearheading these career fairs, and continues to host 11 events a year across B.C, as well as one in Alberta.

This year in Kelowna, visitors can expect so find representatives from post-secondary institutions such as the University of Canada West, Focus College, Okanagan College, Centre of Arts and Technology and more.

Alongside these, you’ll be able to chat with representatives from employers such as BC Corrections, Rogers, Retirement Concepts, ICBC, RCMP, WorkBC, just to name a few.

B.C.’s labour market anticipates more that one million job openings in the next eight years, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training.

“With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality,” Woods said.

That being said, Woods said Black Press’ career fairs are just as vital for employers as they are for future employees because employers can use events like these to see how many people are searching for employment in their field and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

The upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public. The event runs on March 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd., in Kelowna.

Don’t forget to bring your resume!

Black Press Extreme Career Fair

