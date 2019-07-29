Grant Sheridan passed away in KGH after being hospitalized just four months ago. (Peacock Sheridan Group)

Kelowna Chiefs’ GM passes away following battle with bacterial meningitis

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

A KIJHL leader has passed away following a battle with bacterial meningitis.

Grant Sheridan, president and GM of the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs and founding partner of the Peacock Sheridan Group, passed overnight in hospital.

“It is with extreme sadness to say we lost Grant last evening,” reads a post on the Kelowna Chiefs’ Facebook page.

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep at Kelowna General Hospital. Grant you made the world a better place. Rest easy my friend.”

Sheridan was hospitalized while on the road during the Chiefs’ playoff series against the Revelstoke Grizzles in March.

He was then transferred to the trauma unit at Royal Inland Hospital, before coming to Kelowna General Hospital where he spent his last couple of months.

