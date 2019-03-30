Photo: contributed

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Spring time rosé will now be available in cider form thanks to BC Tree Fruits Cider Co.

Broken Ladder Rosé will joining the other cider products from BC Tree Fruits in the Broken Ladder selection of craft cider products including Apple, Apples & Hops, and Pears and Peaches.

“This fourth Broken Ladder premium craft cider is made with the same values as the previous three,” said cidermaker Nadine Harrison. “True to the core with our handpicked fruits being crushed in our mill, the juice then fermented and packaged all on site in our cidery with no added water or processed sugar, and is gluten free.”

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves of new temporary farm worker housing at cherry farm

READ MORE: Kelowna French pastry shop makes a mean macaron

Broken Ladders was launched in 2014 by BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. as an added opportunity to the over 400 grower families of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

Through our cidery and tasting room here in Kelowna, we have experimented with a couple different blends of rosé to huge fanfare and are excited to share this exceptional product,” said general manager Michael Daley.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

Broken Ladder Rosé will be sold through B.C. government liquor stores and select private liquor stores and grocers across B.C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh
Next story
Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Just Posted

Shuswap ringette coach gets a hand in picking Canadian national team

Leigh Robinson will serve as talent scout during national championships in P.E.I.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Cinemaphile: Family reconciles over dinner in Ramen Shop

The film plays at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Salmar Classic

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

VIDEO: Lake Country grill serves up behemoth burger

OKF Grill is a popular place to eat in Oyama

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

Most Read