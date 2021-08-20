Bright Jenny is located at 984 Laurel Avenue in Kelowna. (Isabella Harmel/Capital News)

Bright Jenny is located at 984 Laurel Avenue in Kelowna. (Isabella Harmel/Capital News)

Kelowna coffee shop offers free coffee, workspace to wildfire evacuees

Bright Jenny Coffee is inviting evacuees in, ‘treat this place like an extension of your home’

Kelowna’s Bright Jenny Coffee has launched a pay it forward program to support those affected by forest fires.

“Customers can make a donation to support their fellow community members by buying them a coffee, and kinda paying it forward to the next person,” says Bright Jenny barista Erinn McLaughlin. “Anybody who’s been displaced or affected by the fires can come by the coffee shop and get a free coffee.”

The local coffee shop announced this program through an Instagram post on August 16, and the reception has been “excellent” so far.

“We’ve already been quite surprised by the engagement,” said McLaughlin.

Evacuees are also welcome to utilize any of Bright Jenny’s all-purpose spaces. Usually offered as rental spaces, these three areas, dubbed the Bright Lab consists of a full kitchen, living room area and a plethora of workspace complete with a WiFi connection are open to evacuees looking for a place to be.

“We encourage anybody who is being displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate, that they treat this place as an extension of their home. If they need internet and good coffee and a place to hang out they can come by the coffee shop”

Bright Jenny is accepting donations online orderbrightjenny.ca at and in person at 984 Laurel Avenue.

The money will go towards the cost of free coffee for evacuees and firefighters; any excess funds will be donated to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman offers free food, supplies to wildfire evacuees

READ MORE: Kelowna lists vacant downtown McDonald’s, Husky sites for over $11M

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021coffeeCommunityKelownaWildfires

Previous story
Lack of affordable housing leaves post-secondary students scrambling in Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: Residents cheer on crews as they continue to battle White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Jousters from the Knights of Valour will be putting on a show at this year’s Salmon Arm Fair, set to take place Sept. 10 to 12, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Fair organizers say event still proceeding as planned

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: An American man has eaten more than 30,000 Big Macs

Greg Taypotat, who is supporting his sister Shayna Taypotat and her daughter Gracie while Shayna carries out A Walk To Healing For All, holds two white eagle feathers which signify change. Shayna, pictured in Salmon Arm, is walking from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan to the Kamloops Indian Residential School to bring awareness to the 215 children whose remains were confirmed there in May. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
From Saskatchewan to Salmon Arm, walker speaks of wish for healing for all people

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)
White Rock Lake wildfire ‘far from over’: Vernon mayor