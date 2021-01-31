A concept rendering of the proposed Promontory 2 project, located on Hewetson Court near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park in Upper Mission. (Contributed)

A concept rendering of the proposed Promontory 2 project, located on Hewetson Court near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park in Upper Mission. (Contributed)

Kelowna condo development proposal reaches for mountain tops

A developer has proposed a 78-unit condo development atop one of the Kelowna’s highest mountain parks

A developer has submitted a proposal to the City of Kelowna for a condo development poised atop one of the city’s most scenic mountain peaks.

The development, proposed by Vancouver-based Evest Funds, would set 13 three-storey buildings housing 78 condo units on top of Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park. The development, dubbed Promontory at Upper Mission, follows another from the same developer adjacent to Knox Mountain.

“Promontory at Upper Mission is 4.5 acres of prime view land located in an exclusive neighbourhood on the highest residential point in the Kelowna area, offering sweeping views across the valley and lake.”

The condos are proposed to consist of two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, including two underground parkades, private garages, and a common building with indoor multi-use space, and outdoor space with barbecue, seating and a pool.

City council would need to rezone the land to allow for low-density housing as it is currently zoned for agricultural use. The developer has tendered applications to the city but those won’t come to council for a number of months.

READ MORE: Towering waterfront resort planned in Kelowna

READ MORE: Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Frustration grows amid restaurateurs over lack of data linking industry to COVID-19
Next story
Okanagan woman seeking kidney donor

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Chad Grevelle has shared his story of overcoming Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in a moving, powerful YouTube video. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)
WATCH: North Okanagan Mountie shares PTSD story in powerful video

Vernon Const. Chad Grevelle, a 15-year RCMP member, uses his story in video to help other officers

Alexander Street was brightened up thanks to a paint job in Salmon Arm colours by Meikle Studios Social Art House in time for the Aug. 15, 2020 market. (File photo)
Salmon Arm downtown farmer’s market, Alexander Plaza in works for 2021

City council approves Ross Street market contingent on Interior Health approvals

Grant funding provided by the Co-op gas station chain is available for non-profits starting on Feb. 1. (File Photo)
Co-op community grants open on Feb. 1

In 2019, a grant from the gas station chain funded a project at Salmon Arm West Elementary.

Susan Henderson looks through her binoculars at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park. (File Photo)
Waterfowl most prominent in Salmon Arm bird count

Local naturalists saw thousands of ducks and geese taking advantage of mild weather and thawed lakes

A concept image shows the replacement RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Narrows. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
Bruhn bridge replacement project expected to be tendered this year

Construction of the highway bridge over the Sicamous Narrows is expected to take three years

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Armstrong’s Miriam Hoekstra (centre), formerly of Lumby, is a mother of three kids in dire need of new kidneys. Both of hers are working at less than 10 per cent. She is hoping for a live donor. (File photo)
Okanagan woman seeking kidney donor

Armstrong’s Miriam Hoekstra, 37, mom of three, formerly of Lumby, is in dire need of a transplant

A concept rendering of the proposed Promontory 2 project, located on Hewetson Court near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park in Upper Mission. (Contributed)
Kelowna condo development proposal reaches for mountain tops

A developer has proposed a 78-unit condo development atop one of the Kelowna’s highest mountain parks

Penticton courts
Penticton man accused of assaulting two children in a park faces trial this week

Brian Lamb, 50, is charged with two counts of assault in connection to the Kaleden incident

North Westside Fire Rescue. (File)
Two rural Okanagan deputy fire chiefs jet off to Mexico amid pandemic

‘To have two of the most senior guys off of our force at the exact same time puts us in a risky situation out here’

It’s snowing in Revelstoke. This morning near downtown. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning for Highway 1 between Eagle and Rogers Pass; 25 cm expected

DriveBC advises caution on roads

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

Most Read