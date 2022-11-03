Tyler Jack Newton (Photo - RCMP)

Kelowna convicted killer has assault charges stayed

After receiving new information, charges against Tyler Newton have been stayed

A prolific offender from Kelowna had charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon stayed after making headlines as a “catch and release horror story.”

Tyler Newton’s bail conditions were discussed in the B.C. Legislature on Oct. 24, by Karin Kirpatrick, MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano and official opposition critic.

READ MORE: ‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature

Kirpatrick expressed frustration with the “soft on crime” policies and the lack of repercussions for “violent prolific offenders” like Newton.

A province-wide warrant for his arrest was enacted on Oct. 6 after Newton failed to appear in court for charges related to a Dec. 31, 2021 incident in West Kelowna.

The incident allegedly involved a weapon and aggravated assault.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is now confirming that on Oct. 28, all charges against Newton relating to the Dec. 31, 2021 incident has been stayed.

Dan McLaughlin with the prosecution service said that after receiving new information, the Crown concluded the standard for proceeding with charges was no longer met.

The Crown is still proceeding against the co-accused, Dayton Lloyd McAlpine.

In 2016, Newton was sentenced to 4.5 more years behind bars on top of the half credit for the 602 days he had already served for fatally stabbing Caesar Rosales in Kelowna.

BC legislatureCity of KelownaCrimeRCMP

