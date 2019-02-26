Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured during arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog determined the officer did not use excessive force

  • Feb. 26, 2019 10:54 a.m.
  • News

An RCMP officer will not face charges after a woman was seriously injured during an arrest last year, according to B.C.’s police watchdog.

The police officer was following up on a complaint that was made regarding the noise level a woman was making inside her apartment Feb. 28, 2018, according to an Independent Investigations Office of BC report.

The woman said the officer used excessive force against her by “foot sweeping her and causing her to fall,” and said the officer burst into her room, swiped at the back of her knee, causing her to fall, where she broke her leg and was put in handcuffs.

The officer said the woman refused to turn down the volume of the music, and after warning her, the officer made the arrest.

When the officer grabbed the woman’s arm, she pulled away, tripped and fell, and brought both herself and the officer to the floor, the officer said.

The woman claimed the officer didn’t call an ambulance for 15 minutes, however, records show that a call was made within three minutes of the incident, the IIO ruled in its statement.

The IIO noted that the officer did not report the injury to the IIO at the time of the incident, nor did the woman’s complaint to the IIO trigger the notification.

“RCMP Command has been advised of this failure to report the incident to the IIO,” it said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic
Next story
Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Just Posted

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through community

Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Sicamous bylaw would not affect large displays seen at public events like Canada Day

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions at Balmoral intersection due to a crash

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Kamloops gangster who controlled fentanyl market gets a decade in prison

Erwin Dagle is a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Senior Golds take second place at Valley Championship

Hard-fought effort against Kelowna puts a cap on a historic season for Salmon Arm team

Salmon Arm speed skaters qualify for provincial competition

Ice Breakers skaters make personal-best times at Interior Funale in Vernon

Most Read