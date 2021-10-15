A concept rendering of the 13-storey building proposed at 350 Doyle Avenue. (City of Kelowna)

A concept rendering of the 13-storey building proposed at 350 Doyle Avenue. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna council to look at 13-storey building planned for old RCMP precinct

The city agreed to lease the land to a developer for 99 years in January 2021

City council will take a look at one of the most prominent projects on its radar next week.

The rezoning application for 350 Doyle Avenue, the old RCMP precinct, is set to go before council on Monday, Oct. 18. City staff is recommending council approve the zoning change to the central business commercial zone for the development of a 13-storey commercial and residential tower.

Kitty-corner from Kelowna City Hall, the building is planned to include two floors of commercial and retail space, topped by 11 storeys of rental apartments with 316 units — 77 studios, 165 one-bedrooms and 74 two-bedrooms. Three storeys of underground parking is planned and there would also be 6,000 square feet of public amenity space the city has dubbed “the Creative Hub.”

The city agreed to lease the land to Rise Commercial Developments for 99 years in January.

The developer will pay the city $7 million for the first 80 years, $4.3 million of which will be invested into the site to develop a new civic plaza, art walk extension, and the Creative Hub. The last 19 years on the lease will be paid to the city at market value.

