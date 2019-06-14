Beefed Up TV tuned up a 20-year-old Campion Allante Boat. (Carey Missler - Beefed Up TV)

Kelowna cousins transform 20-year-old boat for Beefed Up TV

The souped-up Campion Allante boat will be on display at Boyds Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday

Two Kelowna cousins, who started an online television show called Beefed Up TV two years ago, are ready to unveil their latest masterpiece.

A totally beefed up boat.

The 20-year-old Campion Allante boat, as executive-producer Carey Missler put it, was outdated when they got a hold of it. But now, the new lights, rustic paint job and bridge will make it stand out in any marina.

“It had a full exterior fresh look, new interior, it has over $10,000 in new LED lights from PIAA.” Missler said. “We just really want to show all the work that went into it.”

READ MORE: Kelowna boat launch partially re-opens

The souped-up boat will be on display at Boyd’s Father’s Day Car Show this Sunday at City Park.

Owner of Disturbing the Peace Car Audio Kevin Anderson made the magic happen and said he loved every minute of bringing Missler’s vision to life.

“I love the custom fabrications,” he said. “You find out exactly what the customer wants and then, hopefully, bring their dream to life.”

“For this project, we did a full audio system in here for kicker and installed LED PIAA lights.” Anderson said.

Taking an average vehicle or boat and turning it into something “Beefed up” is the aim of the show, echoing MTV’s Pimp My Ride.

READ MORE: Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

Check out Beefed Up TV’s creations by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Here’s a look at the “Beefed Up” Campion Allante boat.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
