Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

Interior Health is changing the way it is reporting cases of COVID-19 in the Kelowna area.

Beginning tomorrow (July 30), the health authority is reporting the number of cases occurring across Kelowna, not just the confirmed cases associated with early July events.

Until now, Interior Health (IH) has defined the number of cases associated to the “Kelowna cluster” as connected directly to specific events and businesses downtown in early July and over the Canada Day holiday.

“We now know the situation has shifted into more broad community transmission beyond these initial cases in downtown Kelowna,” said Karl Hardt, IH’s media spokesperson.

“This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will explain the change during their regular media availability tomorrow and IH will begin releasing numbers based on the expanded definition.

Interior Health said that this will result in a “significant increase” in the cluster number it has been reporting to date.

“It is important to clarify that the vast majority of the additional cases reported tomorrow will not be new cases. These are cases that were already captured in the IH total cases, but were not officially assigned to the ‘Kelowna cluster.’”

EDITORS NOTE: Alongside this release, Interior Health sent an unconfirmed case count to the media in error. The Capital News has decided not to publish those numbers and wait for the confirmed numbers to be released tomorrow.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Just Posted

Cosmetics line founder creates lipstick to honour grandma, help community

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to donate to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Shuswap Lake algae bloom not considered harmful

Bloom is visible from popular campgrounds and beaches at the southern end of lake

No decisions from Salmon Arm council on proposed performing arts facility

Mayor and council waiting for completion of city’s cultural master plan

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate

We cannot erase history and what it symbolizes — but we can deem it as unacceptable in our community

DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

DriveBC says delays expected, crews en route to area near Carolin Mine Road

Most Read