Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail

The family walked part of the way down the trail before being transported the rest of the way by a rescue vehicle. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
One of the hikers sustained a head injury and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Fire crews were called to Mount Baldy trail on Monday to rescue a fallen hiker.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m.

An off-road rescue vehicle was brought in to carry the individual out of the area.

Capt. Rob Buchanan with the Kelowna Fire Department said the hiker sustained a head injury. She was able to walk partway down the mountain but had to be taken by the rescue vehicle the rest of the way.

“She was unstable on her feet, so the safest way to get her down was with our Gator,” he said.

Buchanan said the circumstances that led to the rescue are unknown at this time.

The woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country club encourages paddlers to enjoy the water during COVID-19
Next story
Truck goes up in flames in Penticton

Just Posted

A new partnership will give exposure to local causes and community groups

Black Press Media and tech company Do Some Good come together in a new partnership

Organizers hopeful and planning for 123rd Salmon Arm Fall Fair in 2020

Focus may include pioneer skills relevant to the times such as growing own food

Salmon Arm makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Shuswap and Mara boat launches remain open

Local governments ask that users respect distancing restrictions, travel discouraged

Column: Economy may reopen, but business as usual still a ways off

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail

Crews needed to use basket carrier to help individual

Truck goes up in flames in Penticton

Fire crew observed multiple explosions in back alley blaze

Bobcat spotted in North Okanagan yard

Conservation officer advises residents to keep garbage secure during springtime wildlife boom

A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

At least 19 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

Municipality of Summerland responds to financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Most Read