Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, Kelowna RCMP received a report of mischief in progress, where a shirtless male suspect was said to be throwing rocks at vehicles parked in the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue. (File)

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a “series of careless acts” which led to a father trying to restrain a man who was allegedly throwing rocks at cars on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, RCMP officers responded to reports of a shirtless man throwing rocks at parked vehicles around the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue. Witnesses told RCMP the man continued to damage parked vehicles on the south side of Harvey Avenue as he rode his bike westbound.

READ MORE: Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

READ MORE: Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

That’s when an air of vigilantism struck a Kelowna father.

“A civilian who had been inside one of those vehicles with his young child, jumped out and confronted the suspect,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“The adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries during his attempt to physically restrain the suspect. Thankfully, his child was not harmed during the incident.”

Following the altercation, the suspect entered a nearby business where he was apprehended by RCMP officers as he attempted to flee out the back door.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old Kelowna man who was wanted on unrelated warrants. He was held in police custody and faces a number of criminal charges.

Any witnesses or victims of the incident who have not yet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP are asked to do so by calling 250-762-3300.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire
Next story
MPs ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of coerced, forced sterilization

Just Posted

Two small fires spark in North Okanagan

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Five-year-old drowns in North Shuswap neighbour’s pool

Chase RCMP report child was last seen half hour earlier playing in backyard

Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

RCMSAR station volunteers respond to six medical emergencies, most on land

Haze in Shuswap skies could be from fires in Siberia

Meteorologist says high pressure system is driving lofty winds from the northwest

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Classic car burts into flames in Vernon

A classic Oldsmobile caught on fire on Fulton Road Tuesday

UPDATE: Mount Millar wildfire on the Okanagan Connector out of control

Thirty BCWS firefighters are responding to the fire

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

North Okanagan RCMP volunteers needed

There are 12 open positions in the Vernon RCMP volunteer program and six in Lumby’s program

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Support Carlin Hall with Lonesome Town Painters

Vancouver bluegrass band to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Most Read