Forbidden Spirits is located at 4400 Wallace Hill Road, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna distillery Forbidden Spirits to provide free sanitizer to community

Those interested are to bring their own bottle of up to four litres

A local distillery is stepping up to help the community stay healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelowna’s Forbidden Distillery will be hosting its first-ever Sanitary Saturday, handing out free sanitizer to members of the community.

On April 11 and 18, the community is encouraged to visit the distillery between 12 and 5 p.m. and bring their own containers to have it filled with Forbidden Sanitizer. The distillery’s parking lot will be set up as a Drive-Thru to ensure physical distancing during the pandemic.

Forbidden Spirits Distillery is located 15 minutes from downtown Kelowna at 4400 Wallace Hill Road. This picturesque property is situated on 20 acres of apple orchards, surrounded by landscaped grounds, trees and natural beauty.

For more information visit Forbidden Distillery’s website here.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

