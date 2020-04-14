Forbidden Spirits is located at 4400 Wallace Hill Rd, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

After its first attempt at a hand sanitizer giveaway ended in lines, fistfights and an RCMP shutdown, a Kelowna distillery is giving Sanitizer Saturday — and Sunday — a second shot.

This time Forbidden Spirits Distilling has planned things a little differently, with just 300 tickets available on its website for $5 each — of which 100 per cent will go to the Kelowna Food Bank.

Tickets must be redeemed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday.

“Please respect yourselves and each other – especially during this time of uncertainty,” read the release from Forbidden Spirits. “We will not tolerate any verbal, physical or emotional abuse of any kind. Should you choose to behave inappropriately, you will lose the right to receive sanitizer at this event or any future events.”

