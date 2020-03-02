The dump truck driver, a 60-year-old Central Okanagan man, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby. (File)

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

The Kelowna RCMP believes the cause behind a single-vehicle collision involving a dump truck could’ve been a medical emergency.

On March 2 around 9 a.m., crews responded to the collision on Glenmore Road North near Snowsell Street South. Witnesses told police he dump truck operator failed to negotiate a turn, and subsequently collided with the barriers along the side of the road. The truck ended up in the front yard of a residence.

The dump truck driver, a 60-year-old Central Okanagan man, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby who started CPR. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

“We would like to thank all the good Samaritans who helped this driver today,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “It is incredibly fortunate that no one else was injured when the truck went off the roadway.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
