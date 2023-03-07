Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

VIDEO: Sink hole caused by broken irrigation line closes Kelowna road

The intersection of Todd and Grantham Roads is closed to traffic

Update 11:20 a.m.

Capital News has learned the sink hole was caused by an irrigation line.

No houses in the area are impacted.

Kelowna city staff say the irrigation line runs up the road and it will likely need to be excavated for repairs, which is estimated to take a few days.

Update 10:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has arrived on scene of a sink hole at Todd and Grantham Roads.

City staff tells Capital News they are trying to determine if the water flow is coming from a domestic or irrigation waterline.

The intersection is blocked off to traffic while crews handle the situation.

Original story 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.

Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.

The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.

Traffic in the area is being impacted.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfirefightersKelownaTraffic

Previous story
Convicted murderer seeks refugee status in New Zealand 20 years after killing woman in B.C.
Next story
B.C. commissioner urges creative ways to fight hate as reports double during pandemic

Just Posted

A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous sledder rescued and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Several police vehicles and ambulances were converged on the roadway next to the Starbucks drive-thru in Salmon Arm about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 6 where a vehicle had crashed into a concrete post. The yellow post can be seen embedded in the hood of the vehicle. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police say incident near Salmon Arm Starbucks drive-thru result of money dispute

Kingfisher Boats has been able to fill a labour gap thanks to the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot through employees like Sandro Araujo from Brazil. (Rhythm Productions photo)
Project brings multiple employees aboard Vernon boat company

Team B.C. mobs goalie Rebecca Noble of Delta following a 3-0 win over Nova Scotia in the gold-medal game of women’s hockey Sunday, March 5, at the Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan women, Shuswap coach celebrate hockey gold