Kelowna crews battle Thanksgiving morning house fire

No injuries have been reported as of yet

Kelowna fire crews were kept busy on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11).

Platoon Captain Jarret Dais said crews responded to a house fire on Timberline road at around 5:52 a.m.

When crews arrived, the two-storey house was already fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews remain on scene and are investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with five trucks and 16 firefighters.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

