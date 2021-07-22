Kelowna fire crews extinguish structure fire

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building

Kelowna fire crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at the 2300 block of Highway 97 North Wednesday evening (July 21).

At around 10:35 p.m., fire dispatch received a number of reports of flames coming from a building in the area. The first arriving officer confirmed that flames were located outside of the front of the structure.

“Quick action from the crew quickly knocked the fire down and limited the spread. The fire was contained to the exterior of the building,” said Dennis Miller, a platoon captain at the Kelowna Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is scheduled to be launched today.

READ MORE: Kelowna crane collapse clean-up completed, evacuation order lifted

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan