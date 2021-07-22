Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna fire crews extinguish structure fire

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building

Kelowna fire crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at the 2300 block of Highway 97 North Wednesday evening (July 21).

At around 10:35 p.m., fire dispatch received a number of reports of flames coming from a building in the area. The first arriving officer confirmed that flames were located outside of the front of the structure.

“Quick action from the crew quickly knocked the fire down and limited the spread. The fire was contained to the exterior of the building,” said Dennis Miller, a platoon captain at the Kelowna Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is scheduled to be launched today.

READ MORE: Kelowna crane collapse clean-up completed, evacuation order lifted

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Shuswap rallies around Sicamous evacuees, firefighters amid Two Mile Road wildfire
Next story
Silver Creek residents grateful to firefighters, neighbours after tense night

Just Posted

(Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Evacuation order issued for Seymour Arm properties

A helicopter drops water on the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous on July 21, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap rallies around Sicamous evacuees, firefighters amid Two Mile Road wildfire

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart

The BC Wildfire Service reported the Two Mile Road interface fire near Sicamous was at 400 hectares as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Sicamous wildfire puts Swansea on evac alert