Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

UPDATE: 2:26 p.m.

Fire crews had to force their way into a storage unit at 1974 Moss Court after reports of visible smoke coming from the ground floor.

According to Platoon Captain John Kelly crews were met with heavy smoke conditions upon entry.

“A fire involving several electric scooters was located and quickly extinguished. The fire was contained to the area and contents, and did not involve the structure,” said Kelly.

The cause of the blaze is deemed to be electrical in nature. Serval of the units in the building were affected by smoke and had to be ventilated. Technical Safety B.C. will be investigating.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews responded to smoke coming out of a storage unit at 1974 Moss Court in Kelowna this morning.

Fire crews responding to Moss Court for smoke pouring from a building. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/PHTojMZ8Ex — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 12, 2020

Chad Kyllo works for a contracting business on the top floor of the building. He said someone stores electric scooters in one of the bottom units and he believed they are powered at night.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens said the fire began in the charging system for one of the scooters and was contained to the unit, which sustained no structural damage.

Stevens said the smoke migrated to other units of the building.

Nobody was in the unit that caught fire and no injuries were reported.

