A fire broke out at the Orchard Park plaza Burger King location, Kelowna Fire Department confirmed Saturday evening (June 26).

At around 7 p.m., Kelowna Capital News received reports of a fire at the fast-food chain. According to fire dispatch, the fire originated from the roof. Due to the fire, the restaurant is closed for the evening.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

