Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a suspicious hedge fire near the intersection of Cameron Road and Gordon Drive on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at approximately 7 p.m. after receiving multiple calls. They found an approximately 30-foot long section of the cedar hedge on fire. The firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which did not spread beyond the hedge. The fire damaged some fencing at the affected property.

Read More: HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Read More: Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP is investigating.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found near B.C. cemetery

Just Posted

PHOTOS: PeeWee Silverbacks finish season with 22 game win streak

The team has gone undefeated since November last year

Word on the street: What is your favourite pie-related memory?

With the 24th-annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest taking place… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Shuswap pie baking contest draws hungry eyes at the Mall at Piccadilly

The contest is in its 24th year

Fiery collision involving truck closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Drivers should expect major delays and congestion; estimated time of re-opening is 2 p.m.

Spectators asked to be on best behaviour at Shuswap school sporting events

Policy asks that spectators make positive comments remain silent

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Column: Parking lot hit and runs and a lack of accountability

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Dale family was prominent in Summerland’s past

Ruth Dale taught for many years

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read