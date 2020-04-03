Kelowna gamer Dylan St. Onge will be donating to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. (Destination Gaming TV)

Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Dylan St. Onge will donate all his April proceeds to help those affected by COVID-19

A Kelowna gamer is helping out the community by fundraising and donating to the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

Dylan St. Onge, through his gaming page Destination Gaming TV, launched the fundraiser on April 2.

He said he’s donating all his proceeds from the month of April to the COFB to help members of the community who were hit hard by the current COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he will also donate five cents per like and share on all his posts, including his live gaming streams, to the food bank.

“Some people might not be in a position to donate … and this gives them the ability to contribute through something as simple as liking and sharing my posts in April,” St. Onge said.

“I know five cents might not seem like a lot in the short run, but your share can help put this in front of someone else who might share or contribute.”

St. Onge said he’s lucky he still has work and has full-time hours.

“I’m one of the lucky few… but many people are not so lucky. This is a time when we really need to come together and give help where we can,” he said.

For more information on St. Onge’s fundraiser, visit his page. For donations, visit the fundraising page.

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Most Read