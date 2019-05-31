Kelowna General Hospital Nurses happy with increased security

B.C. Nurses Union wants the government to heighten security in all medical facilities

The B.C. Nurses Union (BCNU) wants the government to provide funding for 24-hour security for nurses and patients at all hospitals across the province.

BCNU President Christine Sorenson said their has been a positive response from the Kelowna General Hospital and Coquitlam’s Forensics Psychiatric Hospital since they received high-quality security personnel.

“Increased security presence at worksites is needed in order to keep nurses and patients safe,” said Sorsenson. “We’ve asked nurses and we’ve looked at our survey data. The facts show that having security officers available who can respond quickly and effectively, drastically improves the culture of the worksite for both patients and nurses.”

A rally at Jack Poole Plaza on Thursday, saw hundreds of nurses calling on the government to provide properly trained security officers at worksites across B.C.

Sorenson said injuries because of violence have consistently been increasing over the years. Between 2014 and 2018, health care facilities saw a 52 per cent increase of violence reports.

“On average, 26 nurses per month suffer a violent injury at work in BC,” said Sorensen. “We need to change this statistic and we will continue to demand that the model of adding properly trained security staff in a variety of health care facilities is implemented across BC.”

Safety precautions were put in place at Kelowna General Hospital after a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient in the emergency department in early March, 2018.

