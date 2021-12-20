West Kelowna RCMP confirm two men shot, taken to hospital with serious injuries

The incident may have unfolded in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP is now confining two men were shot in the parking lot of a hotel in the 4000 block of Pritchard Drive, Monday night.

The incident unfolded about 5:30 p.m. when police received a 911 call that shots had been fired near Barona Beach Lakeview Resort.

Both men were taken to Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) for serious injuries.

The investigation is in the early stages; however, there is no indication this was a random incident, stated Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Officers remain on scene of both Pritchard Drive and KGH.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or were in the area and have dash camera footage, please call the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

_________

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

There are reports the shooting incident unfolded in West Kelowna on Pritchard Drive, about 5:30 p.m.

Residents in the area heard several loud bangs and police arrived on scene shortly after.

tweet

_______

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m

The Capital News is receiving reports at least two men were shot somewhere in Kelowna, Monday evening.

One man allegedly walked into Kelowna General Hospital with a gunshot wound, while a second was taken by ambulance.

It’s unclear where the shooting took place or the severity of the individuals’ injuries.

______

There are reports a man has been taken to Kelowna General Hospital for a gunshot wound.

A witness at the hospital said a serious transfusion injury protocol is in place and a lockdown is in progress.

RCMP arrived at KGH just before 6 p.m., Monday.

At least six RCMP cruisers have surrounded the hospital.

It’s unclear where the man was shot or how serious his injuries are.

More to come.

RCMP at KGH, Dec. 20. (Jacqueline Gelineau)

READ MORE: Another suspicious fire at abandoned home in Rutland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna